H5 Data Centers : Completes a High-Performance Compute (HPC) Suite in Partnership with Forced Physics Data Center Technology

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center
provider, today announced the completion of an HPC suite with Forced
Physics DCT at its Phoenix data center campus. Forced Physics DCT offers
a new data center cooling system that can drastically simplify the way
data centers are built and operated. Forced Physics DCT uses patented
JouleForce™ technology to transfer heat from computers into the outside
air, creating an eco-friendly system that reduces cooling energy by more
than 90% without using water or liquid.
“The demand for high-performance computing has grown rapidly with
emerging applications to support AI, medical research, aerospace
engineering, and DNA sequencing,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data
Centers. “To support these new technologies, mission-critical data
center providers must adapt to the changing landscape. Forced Physics
DCT offers a solution that can meet the needs of these innovative
sectors.”
H5 Data Centers’ Phoenix campus is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art
Tier III data center designed to provide industry-leading energy
efficiency and security. The data center is located in the Arizona
Technology Corridor and can total up to 180,000 square feet and 20 MWs.
The combination of Forced Physics DCT cooling and H5 Data Centers’
design can help to meet high-density compute requirements by eliminating
the need for raised floors, liquid cooling, server fans, cooling towers
and even air conditioners. The demo suite is equipped with 27 conductors
installed in a 32-kW standard OCP rack. Inside each JouleForce
Conductor, 3,000 patented fins create an accelerated molecular beam that
cools IT equipment.
“H5 Data Centers was the perfect partner for our first data center
installation,” said Scott Davis, Forced Physics DCT CEO and President.
“We are motivated to improve data center efficiency. The capability of
isolating the standard OCP rack allows Forced Physics DCT to showcase
energy savings and high-density IT cooling without the need to condition
the air.”
