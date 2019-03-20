Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H5 Data Centers : Completes a High-Performance Compute (HPC) Suite in Partnership with Forced Physics Data Center Technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:46am EDT

The Forced Physics Data Center Technology (DCT) Suite in Phoenix Offers an Innovative HPC Data Center Design to Reduce Cooling Energy Consumption by More Than 90%.

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the completion of an HPC suite with Forced Physics DCT at its Phoenix data center campus. Forced Physics DCT offers a new data center cooling system that can drastically simplify the way data centers are built and operated. Forced Physics DCT uses patented JouleForce™ technology to transfer heat from computers into the outside air, creating an eco-friendly system that reduces cooling energy by more than 90% without using water or liquid.

“The demand for high-performance computing has grown rapidly with emerging applications to support AI, medical research, aerospace engineering, and DNA sequencing,” said Josh Simms, CEO of H5 Data Centers. “To support these new technologies, mission-critical data center providers must adapt to the changing landscape. Forced Physics DCT offers a solution that can meet the needs of these innovative sectors.”

H5 Data Centers’ Phoenix campus is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art Tier III data center designed to provide industry-leading energy efficiency and security. The data center is located in the Arizona Technology Corridor and can total up to 180,000 square feet and 20 MWs. The combination of Forced Physics DCT cooling and H5 Data Centers’ design can help to meet high-density compute requirements by eliminating the need for raised floors, liquid cooling, server fans, cooling towers and even air conditioners. The demo suite is equipped with 27 conductors installed in a 32-kW standard OCP rack. Inside each JouleForce Conductor, 3,000 patented fins create an accelerated molecular beam that cools IT equipment.

“H5 Data Centers was the perfect partner for our first data center installation,” said Scott Davis, Forced Physics DCT CEO and President. “We are motivated to improve data center efficiency. The capability of isolating the standard OCP rack allows Forced Physics DCT to showcase energy savings and high-density IT cooling without the need to condition the air.”

About Forced Physics DCT

Forced Physics DCT, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a provider of innovative IT cooling. Their newly released JouleForce cooling technology significantly reduces the carbon footprint of data centers while providing a cost savings to operators and end users. JouleForce technology requires only filtered outside air to achieve the industry’s lowest mPUE of 1.02 - in any climate. To learn more, visit www.forcedphysics-dct.com.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aPROTEINTECH : Announces Travel Grant Winners for AACR Annual Meeting 2019
BU
11:16aGENERAL MILLS : Price hikes drive General Mills profit beat, forecast raise
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aVermont Mutual Insurance Group Selects One Inc for Digital Payments
GL
11:16aFRESHII : Target tests unattended snack bar with payment kiosk
AQ
11:16aGovernor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Smile Direct Club to Create More Than 2,000 New Jobs in Middle Tennessee
GL
11:15aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the General Mandate
PU
11:15aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Intel Mobile Communications Denmark, Telenor Denmark, and Aalborg University Complete Project Virtuoso Aimed at Trialing New 5G Technologies more+
PU
11:15aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
11:15aHB FULLER : Use of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Safety in Automobiles
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.