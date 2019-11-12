Log in
H5 Data Centers : and Hurricane Electric Partner to Expand Connectivity Opportunities in Cleveland

11/12/2019 | 08:09am EST

Global Internet Backbone Provider Extends its Network to 1625 Rockwell Avenue in Downtown Cleveland.

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, to its downtown Cleveland data center at 1625 Rockwell Avenue.

Hurricane Electric’s new Point of Presence (“PoP”) at H5 Data Centers’ Cleveland colocation facility offers cloud service providers and enterprises alike with next-generation IP connectivity services on 1, 10, or 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

“Hurricane Electric is excited to expand the options for high-speed and cost-effective global connectivity to the Cleveland metro,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “The combination of the rich data center ecosystem at H5 Cleveland and our global footprint offers additional choices for customers of H5 Data Centers and reflects our commitment to providing connectivity to users around the globe."

Customers of H5 Data Centers now have access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers can exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions to over 7,800 different networks via more than 220 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports.

“1625 Rockwell is the top point of interconnection in the Cleveland area," said Josh Simms, founder, and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Hurricane Electric will give our customers the opportunity to diversify their network options and reduce latency."

H5 Cleveland Data Center Highlights:

  • 351,000 SF Tier III data center in downtown Cleveland
  • Private colocation suites, customized cages or individual cabinets
  • Access to the Midwest-IX, the only Internet exchange in Cleveland
  • Data center qualifies for Ohio-state sales & use tax abatement incentives

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 220 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,800 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, three PoPs in Australia and a PoP in Aukland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
