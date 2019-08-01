Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HACU Announces Fellows for Inaugural Academia de Liderazgo/Leadership Academy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 09:31am EDT

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has announced 24 fellows have been selected for its Inaugural Presidential Leadership Academy, La Academia de Liderazgo. The program is designed to increase Hispanic representation in presidential positions in higher education.

La Academia is a direct response to the declining percentage of Hispanic university presidents (from 4.5 percent in 2006 to 3.9 percent in 2016), despite the unprecedented growth of U.S. Hispanic college student enrollment.

Selected Fellows will participate in an array of leadership development activities designed to prepare them for leadership roles in the full spectrum of institutions of higher learning, but with a focus on leadership positions within Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Emerging HSIs.

"The Presidential Leadership Academy, La Academia de Liderazgo, meets HACU's mission to champion Hispanic success in Hispanic higher education,” said HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores. "By preparing more Latinos/Latinas for leadership roles with a special focus on Hispanic-Serving Institutions, HACU and the Fellows who participate will have a profound impact on the students they serve and the institutions they lead.”

The one-year fellowship program includes three seminars, with the first taking place in October 2019, in conjunction with HACU’s 33rd Annual Conference, "Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Meeting the Challenge of Prosperity and Equality," in Chicago, Illinois. The second seminar will lead into HACU’s 25th Annual Capitol Forum on Hispanic Higher Education in Washington, D.C., in April 2020. The third seminar will be held in late spring or early summer of 2020, with a focus on international collaborations.

More than a dozen nationally recognized current and emeriti presidents and senior-level administrators will serve on the faculty. Mentorship with a university president will be a key component, as will be the development of a special project designed to have an impact at the Fellow’s current institution.

The following are the founding institutions of HACU’s Inaugural Presidential Leadership Academy: American Federation of Teachers; California State University, Fresno; Case Western Reserve University; Colorado State University-Pueblo; Dallas County Community College District; DePaul University; Montclair State University; Morton College; New Jersey City University; Northeastern Illinois University; Northern Essex Community College; St. Augustine College; St. Thomas University; Universidad Central de Caribe; Universidad Mayor (Chile); University of California, Davis; University of California, San Diego; University of Houston-Downtown; University of Illinois at Chicago; University of Michigan; University of Texas at Austin; and University of Texas at San Antonio.

The Fellows selected and their home institutions are:

-- Floralba Arbelo, Ed.D.

Albizu University

-- Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D. 

California State University, Fresno

-- Suzanne Rivera, Ph.D. 

Case Western Reserve University

-- Derek López, Ph.D.

Colorado State University-Pueblo

-- Javier E. Olguín, Ph.D. 

Dallas County Community College District

-- Oscar M. López 

Dallas County Community College District

-- Elizabeth Ortiz, Ed.D. 

DePaul University

-- Katia Paz Goldfarb, Ph.D. 

Montclair State University

-- Marisol Velázquez   

Morton College

-- José Balda   

New Jersey City University

-- Daniel López, Jr., Ph.D.

Northeastern Illinois University

-- Noemí Custodia-Lora, Ph.D.   

Northern Essex Community College

-- Carmen Arellano, Psy.D. 
   		St. Augustine College

-- Luis C. Fernández Torres, Ph.D.                     
                 		St. Thomas University

-- Waleska Crespo-Rivera, Ph.D.

Universidad Central de Caribe

-- Alex Slater, Ph.D.     

Universidad Mayor (Chile)

-- Mario Herane     

Universidad Mayor (Chile)

-- Raquel E. Aldana, J.D. 

University of California, Davis

-- Olivia A. Graeve, Ph.D.     

University of California, San Diego

-- Daniel Villanueva, Jr. 

University of Houston-Downtown

-- Rudy M. Molina, Jr., Ph.D.   
 		University of Illinois at Chicago

-- Ana Catalina Ormsby 

University of Michigan

-- Victor B. Sáenz, Ph.D. 

University of Texas at Austin

-- Enrique Alemán, Jr., Ph.D. University of Texas at San Antonio

Information about the program is available at http://www.hacu.net/leadershipacademy.

About HACU
HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities in the United States, Latin America, Spain and school districts throughout the U.S. The mission of HACU is to Champion Hispanic Success in Higher Education. HACU is the only national association representing existing and emerging Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). The Association’s headquarters are located in San Antonio, Texas, with regional offices in Sacramento, California and Washington, D.C. Information is available at www.hacu.net.

CONTACT:   
Norma Jean Revilla-Garcia
Executive Director of Communications and Marketing
Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities
(210) 576-3206
njgarcia@hacu.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2019 2019-08-01
PU
09:45aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : 8-k
PU
09:45aAMERICAN AIRLINES : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
PU
09:45aRAKUTEN : to Establish New Fulfillment Centers for Rakuten Super Logistics
PU
09:45aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.25 Percent
PU
09:45aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Just Eat plc
PU
09:45aBELSHIPS ASA : Disclosure of changed shareholding
PU
09:45aBMO CAPITAL INCM INVSTMNT TRST : Director Declaration
PU
09:45aHORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC /LA : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:45aEKOSEM AGRAR : Bond 2019/2024 placed with a volume of more than EUR 40 million
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
2EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 2Q Earnings Decline on Lower Oil & Gas Prices -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group