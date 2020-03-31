Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAFC LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hanmi Financial Corporation; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm – HAFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 10:46am EDT

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed the first class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Hanmi investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Hanmi class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1767.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions; (2) the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1767.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aTARGET CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aIMPERIAL OIL : cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion
AQ
11:11aBONAVA PUBL : Annual general meeting in Bonava AB (publ) 2020
AQ
11:10aChlorine Institute Recognizes 15 North American and International Facilities for Diamond Level Safety and Environmental Performance
GL
11:09aUK Grocers Enjoy Record Sales Growth But Virus-Induced Buying Set to Fade
DJ
11:08aSIEMENS : Court finds Helsinki less at fault than Siemens in metro dispute
RE
11:08aOMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:08aACU-RITE Offers New Features via Free Upgrade Download for its Popular DROs
GL
11:07aANALOGUE : Announces Acquisition of Transel Elevator & Electric, Establishes First Footprint in the USA
AQ
11:06aARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 31 March 2020 S&P Ratifies Credit Ratings of AC and AC Bebidas
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group