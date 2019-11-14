Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATION TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vivint Solar (VSLR) Investors Who Suffered $50k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Pending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:05pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain VSLR investors against the company and senior executives.

Class Period: Mar. 5, 2019 – Sept. 26, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 10, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VSLR
Contact An Attorney Now: VSLR@hbsslaw.com
                                           510-725-3000

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed Vivint Solar’s illegal business practices, including forging customer contracts and, as a result, Defendants overstated the Company’s reported sales and megawatts installed.

According to a scathing report published by Marcus Aurelius Value on September 27, 2019, the research firm found 28 undisclosed lawsuits that specifically allege Vivint defrauded its most vulnerable customers, including the elderly, handicapped and non-English speaking families, by “forg[ing] the signatures of homeowners, complete strangers, relatives, neighbors and even a dead person onto sham solar contracts.” 

If you invested in Vivint Solar between Mar. 5, 2019 and Sept. 26, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Submit a loss form or contact Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Vivint has boosted sales through outright fraud and forgery to close deals,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vivint Solar should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email VSLR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09pRM Adviser, a subsidiary of RealtyMogul, Acquires 212-Unit Apartment Building in Virginia Beach, VA
BU
09:07pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
09:05pOil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:05pCOMSTOCK : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
09:05pSUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
EQ
09:05pSun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
NE
09:04pOil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
RE
09:03pSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
09:01pHorizons ETFs wins Five Lipper Fund Awards
AQ
09:01pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group