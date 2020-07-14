Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts BELLUS Health (BLU) Investors to Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist Investigation to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 08:55am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims. Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm’s investigation to contact its attorneys.

Relevant Holding Period: Before July 6, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BLU
Contact an Attorney Now: BLU@hbsslaw.com
                                            844-916-0895

BELLUS Health (BLU) Investigation:

Hagens Berman’s proprietary investigation focuses on BELLUS’s statements concerning the efficacy of its lead drug candidate, BLU-5937.

BLU-5937, BELLUS’s only drug in clinical trials, treats refractory chronic cough (RCC), a malady impacting millions of patients. Although competing treatments exist, these drugs have an associated side effect of taste loss that has hindered their use. BELLUS promoted BLU-5937 as similarly targeting RCC, but it was specifically designed to reduce the likelihood of taste loss.

But on July 6, 2020, BELLUS shocked investors when it announced that BLU-5937 had missed its mark in its phase 2 clinical trials. The company disclosed that BLU-5937 was not able to outperform placebo when it came to reducing the frequency of cough while patients were awake in its phase 2 study. In response, the price of BELLUS shares crashed over 70% lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether BELLUS misled investors about BLU-5937’s viability,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of BELLUS and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BELLUS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BLU@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:08aDELTA AIR LINES : reports $7 billion second-quarter loss due to COVID-19
AQ
09:08aY-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:08aOle Smoky® Introduces Canned Moonshine Cocktails
BU
09:08aINTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF SAN ANTONIO : Launches First Full Academic Year
BU
09:08aThe Hub Turns to Cloudinary to Power its Fast-growing Photographer Marketplace
BU
09:08aBRIGHTCOVE : Expands World Class Global Partner Program
BU
09:08aDXC TECHNOLOGY : Goodville Mutual Casualty Company Selects DXC Technology to Optimize Claims Operations
BU
09:08aFOOD-X TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Walter Robb to Advisory Board
BU
09:07aRYANAIR : to cut back Irish schedule over 'defective' quarantine
RE
09:07aSINTX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group