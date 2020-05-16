Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Investors: 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT, Investors with $100K+ Losses Should Contact its Attorneys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 10:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. Only two days remain until the May 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives.

Class Period: May 3, 2019 – Feb. 27, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GPOR
Contact An Attorney Now: GPOR@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls and procedures over financial reporting and investor disclosures, as well as the accuracy of its financial statements.

Specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed (a) material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting, (b) deficiencies in the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures, and (c) resulting misstatements in the Company’s financial reports.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Feb. 27, 2020, when Gulfport disclosed that its 3Q 2019 financial statements contained material misstatements. Gulfport admitted it (1) understated its accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization (DD&A) by $553 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $553 million, (3) overstated its net income by $436 million, and had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

This news drove the price of Gulfport shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Gulfport intentionally misled investors with its admittedly faulty asset and expense accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Gulfport and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Gulfport should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GPOR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aNATIONAL GRID : Has More Than 1,600 Field Workers Responding To Friday's Violent Storms Across Upstate New York
PU
10:31aAfter Devastating Economic Contraction, Glimmers of Growth Emerge--Update
DJ
10:12aUNITED AIRLINES : Paine Field airport to halt passenger service for 10 weeks
AQ
10:03aZehnder's Is Open For Business
GL
10:01aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ALERTS GULFPORT ENERGY (GPOR) INVESTORS :  2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT, Investors with $100K+ Losses Should Contact its Attorneys
GL
09:36aASCOPIAVE S P A : Shareholders' Meeting – Proposed resolutions and questions
PU
09:04aSaudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys Stakes in Facebook, Boeing, Cisco Systems
DJ
08:26aMEEZAN BANK : Webinar on Understanding Islamic Banking and Finance - Press Release issued by Institute of Business Administration Karachi
AQ
08:15aFor Airlines Strapped by Coronavirus, the Repo Man Is the Latest Challenge
DJ
07:58aFOCUS : COVID-19 clouds the sky for Singapore's flagship airline
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to ..
3BT GROUP PLC : BT : says Openreach sale report 'inaccurate' - internal message
4ABBOTT LABORATORIES : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigat..
5ALPHABET INC. : U.S. state attorneys general likely to bring antitrust lawsuits against Google - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group