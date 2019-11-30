HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Application Deadline Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain AZZ investors against the company and senior executives.



Class Period: Jul. 3, 2018 - Oct. 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 3, 2020

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by engaging in illicit accounting practices, including improper revenue reconciliations.

On May 17, 2019, AZZ disclosed material weaknesses in AZZ’s internal controls over financial reporting related to the preparation and review of revenue reconciliations after adopting a new revenue recognition standard.

On May 20, 2019, AZZ announced that it had fired and replaced outside auditor BDO. This news drove the price of AZZ shares lower that day.

On October 8, 2019, AZZ stated it would not be timely filing its Q2 financial results. This news drove the price of AZZ shares down $5.89, or down almost 14%, that day.

After the Class Period, on October 25, 2019, AZZ announced the abrupt departure of its Chief Accounting Officer, James Byelick.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses and holding AZZ and its senior management accountable for their alleged accounting fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

