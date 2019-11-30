Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Investors With $200k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 02:41pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $200,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  A securities fraud class action was recently filed against the company and its senior executives.      

Class Period: Sept. 11, 2019 – Nov. 14, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  Jan. 21, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ACB
Contact An Attorney Now: ACB@hbsslaw.com
        510-725-3000

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about Aurora Cannabis’ business and prospects.

More specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants misleadingly and repeatedly touted the Company’s continuing revenue ramp quarter-to-quarter.  In addition, as recently as Oct. 3, 2019, the Company provided investors a construction update on its operations and growth initiatives, including on its Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 projects, touting that Aurora continues to progress construction of the “Sky Class” facilities.

But on Nov. 14, 2019, Aurora Cannabis shocked investors when it announced wider than expected losses and that revenue had declined by 24% quarter over quarter.  In addition, the cash-strapped Company disclosed it would be halting construction immediately at its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities. 

MarketWatch reported, “[a]nalysts said that investors had a reason for anger and distrust.”  An analyst at Jeffries reportedly noted, “With possible cash pressures evident, announcing ceased construction at facilities despite a press release just 6 weeks ago praising progression, and now EBITDA (and cash) positive looking unlikely this year, it would be fair for investors not to believe them.”

This news sent the price of Aurora Cannabis shares plummeting about 17% on November 15, 2019, the largest single-day percentage decline for Aurora shares in more than five years and the lowest closing price since October 2017.

If you invested in Aurora Cannabis between Sept. 11, 2019 and Nov. 14, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $200,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and whether Aurora Cannabis misled investors about its operations and growth initiatives,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Aurora Cannabis and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Aurora Cannabis should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ACB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Plantronics (PLT) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
04:01pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Application Deadline is Approaching
GL
04:01pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
04:01pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
04:01pMONITOR CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Top Samsung, Acer, ASUS, HP, G-Sync & LG Monitor Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
BU
03:46pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Remind Investors of Application Deadline
GL
03:21pBOSE HEADPHONES & SPEAKERS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Bose QC35, QC25, SoundSport & SoundLink Deals Researched by Deal Tomato
BU
03:11pGOPRO CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : The Best GoPro HERO8, 7, 6 & 5 Action Camera Deals Reviewed by Consumer Walk
BU
03:01pBest iPhone 11 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
03:01pFCAU LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. – FCAU
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit agrees to cut stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi to below 32%
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
3Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
4NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
5BMW AG : Tesla move will draw further companies into Germany - state premier

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group