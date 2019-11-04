Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Baxter International (BAX) Investors with $50K Plus Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:09pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) investors of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.  The firm urges Baxter International investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now to learn more.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 24, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BAX
Contact An Attorney NowBAX@hbsslaw.com
                                             510-725-3000

Baxter International (BAX) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Baxter attempted to boost non-operating income by miscalculating its foreign-currency sales.

On October 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an Audit Committee investigation into the Company’s accounting for certain foreign-currency sales, which violated GAAP and resulted in Baxter misreporting nearly $300 million in net foreign-exchange gains over the past five years.  Baxter said it has notified the SEC of the accounting error, and that it will not be able to timely file its third quarter 2019 quarterly report.

This news drove the price of Baxter shares sharply lower during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Baxter sought to manufacture profits through shady foreign-currency sales accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Baxter and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Baxter International should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BAX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:31pCIO SUMMIT : HMG Strategy Lauds the Spectacular Success of its Peer-Driven CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) Program
GL
08:28pESSENCE Announces New Orleans Will Remain the Home of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture for the Next 5 Years
BU
08:22pRENAISSANCE OIL : Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
08:21pHCP : Healthpeak™ Prices Public Offering of 15,000,000 Shares of Common Stock on a Forward Basis
PR
08:20pBOND : Early Redemption
PU
08:20pLIGHT S A : Convening Request - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:19pTHE BEST MONITOR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Early Computer, Gaming, Curved & 4K Monitor Savings Shared by Save Bubble
BU
08:17pAeromics and Simcere Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for AER-271 in Greater China
PR
08:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
2SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
3VALE : VALE : CEO Dismissed Warning on Mines Before Deadly Disaster in Brazil
4China pushing Trump to remove more tariffs ahead of trade deal - media
5Asian shares rally on U.S.-China trade deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group