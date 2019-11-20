Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Exelon Corporation (EXC) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:02pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  The firm is investigating Exelon and investors may have valuable claims against the company and its senior management for violations of federal securities laws.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 1, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EXC
Contact An Attorney Now: EXC@hbsslaw.com
                                             510-725-3000

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Exelon adequately disclosed the legality and financial impact of its lobbying activities.

Exelon is an energy company that owns utilities in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., as well as Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”) in Chicago.

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that the company and ComEd had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.

On Oct. 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed that it and ComEd had received a second grand jury subpoena concerning its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

Less than a week later, on Oct. 15, 2019, Exelon announced the sudden exit of Anne Pramaggiore, Sr. EVP and CEO of Exelon Utilities.  Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as “being directly related to each other.”

Finally, on Oct. 31, 2019, the Company announced the SEC had now opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities.  Significantly, when asked by analysts, Exelon’s CEO Chris Crane declined to respond whether the investigations into Exelon and ComEd’s practices went beyond Illinois.

In response to these disclosures, the price of Exelon shares has dropped precipitously.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Exelon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email EXC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42pIndia Government Defers Spectrum Payments Owed by Telecom Companies
DJ
09:35pSITIME CORP : oration Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
09:23pALBERTA OIL CURTAILMENTS TO END 'NO LATER' THAN THIS TIME NEXT YEAR : Premier
RE
09:21pPAYPAL : Latest Deal Could Yield a Bonanza for Small Investors
DJ
09:19pCRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
09:13pFCA : General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
AQ
09:12pIndia to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp
DJ
09:10pINVITATION HOMES : Prices Secondary Offering
PR
09:03pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
09:03pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mattel (MAT) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Potential Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on worries U.S.-China trade deal could slip to next year
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group