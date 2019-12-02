Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Infosys Limited (INFY) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 08:05pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) of a recently filed securities fraud class action against the company.  The firm urges INFY investors who have suffered significant losses to submit a loss form now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Class Period:  July 7, 2018 - Oct. 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  Dec. 23, 2019
Sigh Up Now:  www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INFY
Contact An Attorney Immediately:  INFY@hbsslaw.com
                                                            510-725-3000

Infosys Limited (INFY) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misstated Infosys’s true revenues by engaging in improper revenue recognition practices.  The Complaint further alleges that the CEO evaded reviews and approvals of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, and that management pressured the Company’s finance team to conceal information from auditors and the Board of Directors.

On October 21, 2019, Reuters reported the Company received whistleblower complaints alleging “unethical practices” by certain executives to boost short-term revenue and profits, in violation of generally accepted accounting principles.

This news drove the price of INFY shares sharply lower during intraday trading on October 21, 2019. 

“We are focused on investors’ losses and whether Infosys’s senior management cooked the books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of INFY and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Infosys should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INFY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : to Acquire mkodo Limited
AQ
09:15pMALI LITHIUM : Closure Shortfall Placement
PU
09:15pCOOPER ENERGY : Form 604 Change in substantial shareholding - Bass Oil Limited 03 December 2019
PU
09:10pKristina Littman Named Chief of the Cyber Unit
NE
09:05pJapan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene therapy push
RE
09:03pU.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
RE
09:01pWTO rules that EU continues to provide unfair Airbus subsidies
RE
09:01pToshiba Releases Surveillance 6TB HDDs for DVR and NVR Platforms
BU
09:01pHeilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity's MULTI-BEAM Plus Power Connectors Support Next-Generation Power Needs With up to 140A/Contact
BU
09:01pGlobal Residential Toaster Ovens Market 2019-2023 | Introduction of Multi-Cooking Features in Toaster Ovens to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $998 Million Contract From US Air Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group