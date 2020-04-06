Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Important Application Deadline Approaching

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 08:25pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  A securities fraud class action has been filed against the Company and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Class Period: Feb. 14, 2020 - Mar. 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INO
Contact An Attorney Now: INO@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Inovio (INO) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made misleading statements about Inovio’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus. Specifically, in a Feb. 14, 2020 televised interview, Inovio CEO J. Joseph Kim stated that Inovio had developed a COVID-19 vaccine “in a matter of about three hours once we had the DNA sequence from the virus.” Then, in a well-publicized Mar. 2, 2020 COVID-19 meeting with President Trump, Kim again claimed “we were able to fully construct our vaccine within three hours . . . . Our plan is to start [U.S. based COVID-19 trials] in April of this year.”

The complaint alleges that Inovio had not in fact developed a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the complaint, the truth emerged on Mar. 9, 2020, when Citron Research tweeted, “SEC should immediately HALT this stock and investigate the ludicrous and dangerous claim that they designed a vaccine in 3 hours.” In response to the news, Inovio’s stock price plummeted over the next two trading days, wiping out $640 million in shareholder value. Since this time, while Inovio has disputed Citron’s allegations, the Company has admitted that it has not developed a COVID-19 vaccine; instead, the Company merely “designed a vaccine construct” – i.e., a precursor for a vaccine – and that it believed it had a “viable approach to address the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving that Inovio falsely promoted its purported COVID-19 vaccine,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Inovio and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Inovio should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email INO@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04/07NANALYSIS SC : Business Update and COVID-19 Impact
AQ
04/07BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (March 31)
PU
04/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact -- Update
DJ
04/07CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Names Jun Kawakami as Senior Advisor
PU
04/07WOLTERS KLUWER : and Vizor Software Announce Regulatory Reporting Partnership for Singapore Market
BU
04/07APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
RE
04/07APPLE : Samsung Elec beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
RE
04/07STRATEGY ANALYTICS : China: One in Three Consumers Delay or Cancel Planned 5G and Smartphone Purchases
BU
04/07ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Market Update COVID-19
AQ
04/07FOX : U.S. Prosecutors Charge Former Fox Sports Executives in FIFA Bribery Case
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Elec beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
2GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
3GODADDY INC. : GODADDY : Acquires Neustar's Registry Business
4Neustar Sells Its Registry Business to GoDaddy
5PEUGEOT : Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group