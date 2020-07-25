Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intel (INTC) Investors with Significant Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud to Contact Its Attorneys Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm’s investigation of possible securities fraud to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before July 23, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INTC
Contact An Attorney Now: INTC@hbsslaw.com
        844-916-0895

Intel Corporation (INTC) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Intel misrepresented and concealed manufacturing and performance issues with its next generation 7-nanometer chips.

Beginning at the Company’s 2019 annual investor conference, Intel continuously represented that it would start shipping its first 7nm chips in 2021.  The news was well-received since the Company claimed the 7nm chip would deliver double the area efficiency of its 10nm chips.  Moreover, in the wake of severe delays derailing its 10nm chips, Intel assuaged concerns by stating, “We’ve made time-to-market the priority,” and repeatedly affirmed the 7nm chip’s timetable.

But on July 23, 2020, Intel announced a significant delay in the rollout of its 7nm chip, thereby adversely impacting the Company’s roadmaps. On a call with analysts, Intel CEO Bob Swan said the Company had identified a “defect mode” in its 7nm process that caused yield degradation issues. As a result, Intel has invested in “contingency plans,” including outsourcing manufacturing to third-party foundries.  Consequently, the 7nm will likely not debut on the market until late 2022 or early 2023.   

Analysts were shocked by the Company’s disclosures, including Stacy Rasgon of Sanford C. Bernstein, reportedly calling the news of the 7nm delay “the worst we have seen in our career covering the company” and concluding, “Whatever little credibility they had is out of the window.”

On this news, Intel’s share price has sharply declined.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Intel misled investors about the 7nm schedule and related manufacturing issues,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Intel and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Intel should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email INTC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:34pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Inter keeps slim Serie A title hopes alive beating Genoa 3-0
AQ
03:11pABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Partners with beautiful lives project
PU
03:07pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Intel (INTC) Investors with Significant Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud to Contact Its Attorneys Now
GL
02:26pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Lithuania files 240mn lawsuit against French energy group Veolia
AQ
02:23pDATAMETREX AI : Provides Management Update
AQ
02:16pTATA STEEL : Newspaper Advertisement – Pre-AGM
PU
02:06pSDRPY, UNDP and Key Developmental Actors in Yemen Highlight Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus
PR
02:01pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action on Behalf of McDermott International, Inc. Investors to Recover Losses; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - MDR, MDRIQ
PR
01:55pNTT PRO CYCLING : Nizzolo Leads at Burgos as Dlamini Makes Racing Return The 2019 edition saw Nizzolo take a photo-finish win in dramatic fashion on stage one, which he followed up with a second place on stage two
AQ
01:46pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Q1 FY2021 profit increased by 29% to Rs. 56.43 crore
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED : Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950 million in growth push
4BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group