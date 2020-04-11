Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Luckin Coffee (LK) Investors with $1 Million+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Important Monday Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) who have suffered losses in excess of $1 million to submit their losses now.  Only two days remain until the April 13, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action suit against Luckin and other wrongdoers.

Expanded Class Period: May 17, 2019 – Apr. 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 13, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LK
Contact An Attorney Now: LK@hbsslaw.com
       844-916-0895

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges Defendants misrepresented and concealed that Luckin’s financial reports overstated its financial health and were therefore unreliable.

According to the complaint, investors began to learn the truth when Muddy Waters Research published a scathing report on Jan 31, 2020, citing “smoking gun evidence” showing that Luckin presented false financial metrics.  According to the report, since Q3 2019 Luckin inflated per-store per-day sales, its net selling price per item, its advertising expenses, and its revenue contribution from “other” products. This news sent the price of Luckin ADSs sharply lower that day.

Then, on Apr. 2, 2020, before the market opened, Luckin disclosed that “beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Jian Liu, the COO and a Director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions.” The Company further revealed that “the aggregate sales amount associated with the fabricated transactions from the second quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2019 amount to around RMB2.2 billion.” As a result, the COO was suspended, and Luckin stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon.

Since this time, the situation at Luckin has only gotten worse.  Specifically, on Apr. 7, 2020, trading in LK was halted indefinitely after a group of lenders led by Goldman Sachs had reportedly taken action to seize 76.4 million LK shares due to an entity controlled by Luckin’s chairman, Charles Zhengyao Lu’s, default on a secured loan.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants intentionally manipulated Luckin’s financial metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Luckin should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LK@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pFUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemic
AQ
08:58pALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
RE
08:01pEHEALTH : EHTH Loss Notice, Rosen, A Top Firm, Reminds eHealth, Inc. Investors With Large Losses Of The June 8 Deadline In The Class Action Seeking Recovery Of Investor Losses; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm - EHTH
PR
07:21pAirlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
RE
07:01pZM LOSS NOTICE, Rosen Law Firm Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – ZM
GL
06:05pHigh winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
GL
06:01pROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K Should Contact Firm – TAL
GL
05:01pMESA LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS MESA AIR GROUP, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE JUNE 1 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – MESA
GL
04:34pBREAKING : Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Louisville, KY Mayor in Dispute Over Drive-in Church Service on Easter
GL
03:31pRTIX LOSS NOTICE, ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, REMINDS RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS WITH LARGE LOSSES OF THE MAY 22 DEADLINE IN THE CLASS ACTION FIRST FILED BY FIRM SEEKING RECOVERY OF INVESTOR LOSSES – RTIX
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group