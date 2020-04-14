Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Paysign (PAYS) Investors With Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now: Important Deadline Approaching

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:47pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. A securities class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Mar. 12, 2019 – Mar. 15, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PAYS
Contact An Attorney Now: PAYS@hbsslaw.com | 844-916-0895

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning Paysign’s operations, financial performance and business prospects. According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; and (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective.

The truth emerged on Mar. 16, 2020, when Paysign announced it would not timely file its 2019 annual report with the SEC. Paysign explained that its “management identified material weaknesses related to (i) assessment of internal controls over financial reporting and (ii) [IT] general controls.” This news drove the price of Paysign shares sharply lower.

Recently, on Mar. 31, 2020, Paysign announced a second delay in the release of its 2019 annual financial results, again due to material weaknesses in its controls. This additional delay caused the price of Paysign shares to decline again.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Paysign falsely affirmed the effectiveness of its internal controls,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Paysign should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PAYS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:06pINV METALS : Files Technical Report for Loma Larga Project
AQ
08:01pHeavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Segmented by Application, Geographic Landscape, and Forecast 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
08:01pCAPSTONE MINING : to Release Q1 2020 Results on April 28, 2020
BU
07:55pNULEGACY GOLD : Reduces Cash Compensation, Grants Stock Options
AQ
07:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS (SERV) INVESTORS WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO IMMEDIATELY CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Case Filed
PR
07:53pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Update On Proposed Fy 2019 SPECial And Final Dividends
PU
07:52pZoox and Tesla Settle Lawsuit
GL
07:49pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES GSX TECHEDU (GSX) INVESTORS WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
07:48pAmazon and fifty mission capital partner in the key for business program - innovation for deliveries - limiting contact in a time of social distancing
GL
07:48pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS (ZM) INVESTORS WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS NOW : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Deadlines Established
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American also wants a l..
3WeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
43M COMPANY : 3M : Files Lawsuit in Florida in Alleged N95 Price Gouging Attempt of the Strategic National Stoc..
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : GM begins production of ventilators for U.S. government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group