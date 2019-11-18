Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 07:00am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain QUAD investors against the company and senior executives.

Class Period: Feb. 21, 2018 - Oct. 29, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 6, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/QUAD
Contact An Attorney Now: QUAD@hbsslaw.com
510-725-3000

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misled investors by concealing the underperformance of the company’s U.S. book business, that it was likely to divest that business, and that the company’s business was highly vulnerable to market price decreases, which in turn required a dividend cut.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Quad/Graphics announced a surprising $126 million net loss in 2019 (a year-over-year earnings decline of nearly 650%), divestment of its book business, reduced dividends, and slashed guidance.  In downgrading the stock, one Buckingham analyst exclaimed, “We are absolutely shocked by these developments given the confidence management had just three months ago.”

This news sent the price of Quad/Graphics shares down $6.42, or down about 57%, on October 30, 2019.

If you invested in Quad/Graphics between Feb. 21, 2018 and Oct. 29, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses and holding Quad/Graphics and its senior management accountable for their alleged fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Quad/Graphics and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Quad/Graphics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email QUAD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aKAISER ALUMINUM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:25aVICI PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Proposed Private Offering of Notes
BU
07:25aNYSE : DBD Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated announced by Shareholders Foundation
GL
07:25aVeritas Farms Brings Its Billboard Campaign to Times Square
GL
07:24aTRIPADVISOR : Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site
AQ
07:24aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Esplendor by Wyndham Unveils New Look Celebrating the Convergence of Art and Experience
AQ
07:24aVIRGIN AUSTRALIA : announces flights to Japan
AQ
07:24aELDORADO RESORTS : Stockholders of eldorado resorts and caesars entertainment vote to approve eldorado's caesars acquisition
AQ
07:24aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Unveils Downtown Boston Location with VIP Event
AQ
07:24aMALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD : Royal Brunei Airlines Celebrate Inaugural Flight to Sibu, Sarawak
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
5AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group