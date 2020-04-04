Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm, Important April 13 Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $500,000 to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.  The April 13, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching. 

Class Period: Apr. 25, 2018 – Jan. 9, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 13, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SIX
Contact an Attorney Now: SIX@hbsslaw.com
       844-916-0895

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants made false and misleading statements about Six Flags’ business, operations, and growth prospects related to agreements with its partner (Riverside) to develop parks in China.

More specifically, according to the Complaint, as development of those parks began to face delays, Defendants falsely (1) downplayed the problems as “short-term” and “not material in the context of the long-term opportunity” and (2) assured that Riverside was “work[ing] through” the macroeconomic issues in China and that Riverside was in “great shape” financially.

The Complaint alleges that investors learned the truth about development delays and Riverside’s financial health through a series of partial disclosures beginning on Feb. 14, 2019, when Defendants announced a negative $15 million revenue adjustment for Q4 2018 due to delays in opening dates of some of its China parks, which the Company falsely blamed on macroeconomic issues in China.  The Complaint alleges that the fraud was fully disclosed on Jan. 10, 2020, when Defendants disclosed further delays in development of Six Flags-branded parks in China and Riverside’s default on its payment obligations to Six Flags.

Each disclosure drove the price of Six Flags shares sharply lower. 

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and proving Six Flags intentionally misled investors about the progress of its parks in China,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Six Flags should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SIX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pCRON LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Cronos Group, Inc. Investors of Important May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CRON
GL
03:21pMESA LOSS ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mesa Air Group, Inc. – MESA
GL
02:29pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Investors Who Suffered 500K+ Losses to Contact Firm, Important April 13 Deadline
GL
02:08pALSEA B DE C : Starbucks Latin America franchise holder suspends 1,600 jobs in Chile
RE
01:27pCOPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Announces reliance on interim financial statement filing exemption
AQ
01:00pItaly plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
RE
12:43pDean Foods Receives Court Approval for the Sale of Substantially All of Its Assets
BU
12:43pMEDTRONIC : As Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge, Ventilator Manufacturing Ramps Up but Not Soon Enough
DJ
12:30pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon in contact with coronavirus test makers for potential screenings on employees
RE
12:21pNCLH ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Investors of Important May 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed By The Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - NCLH
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Diamond Business Loses Luster -- WSJ
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA CUTS CONTRACTORS FROM CALIFORNIA, NEVADA FACTORIES: CNBC
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Fed Is Unlikely to Halt Bank Dividends -- WSJ
4WALMART INC. : WALMART : Stockpiling Boosts Sales for Walmart
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airlines Apply for Government Aid but Say Outlook Is Dire -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group