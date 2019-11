HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sundial Growers (SNDL) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain SNDL investors against the company and senior executives.



Class Period: July 28, 2019 - Sept. 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 25, 2019

Sundial Growers (SNDL) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, in connection with Sundial’s August 2019 IPO, Defendants concealed that (1) Sundial did not supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc., and (2) before the IPO, Zenabis returned a half ton of cannabis because it was of poor quality and contained bits of rubber.

By August 20, 2019, when MarketWatch reported these issues, the price of Sundial shares closed down about 23% from the $13 IPO price and continued to decline through the remainder of the Class Period.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors by concealing product returns that appear to be about 10% of Sundial’s sales,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of Sundial Growers and suffered significant losses,

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sundial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.