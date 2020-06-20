Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investors to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Continuing to Investigate Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 02:48pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before June 8, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TCMD
Contact An Attorney Now: TCMD@hbsslaw.com
        844-916-0895

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Tactile misrepresented the size of its market and the true source of its revenue growth.

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research published a scathing report accusing Tactile Systems of (1) overstating its total addressable market (TAM) by nearly $4.7 billion, (2) using a “daisy-chaining” kick-back scheme “that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public,” and (3) concealing Medicare audits resulting in denials, for failure to establish medical necessity, of a whopping 71% of Tactile’s submitted claims.

In response, the price of Tactile shares fell sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Tactile deceived investors by inflating its TAM and engaging in illegal marketing schemes to induce sales growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tactile should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TCMD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pMANCHESTER UNITED : Crystal Palace go ahead of struggling Arsenal
AQ
04:45pCHICKEN SOUP FOR SOUL ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for July 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
AQ
04:27pCanadian banks end extra pandemic pay as infections ease
RE
04:21pPG&E : June 20, 2020 PG&E Achieves Bankruptcy Court Confirmation of its Plan of ReorganizationView Full Article for June 20, 2020 >
PU
04:17pKORN FERRY : Taylor Pendrith becomes top-ranked Canadian on Korn Ferry Tour
AQ
04:16pBROOKDALE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Brookdale Senior Living Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:14pINTESA SANPAOLO : Italy's Intesa expects approval of UBI offer document next week, source says
RE
02:55pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
GL
02:52pAGROAMERICA TROPICAL OIL : Holding Corp. Presents Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
02:48pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (TCMD) INVESTORS TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Continuing to Investigate Possible Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard seeks new financing strategy after Moody's junk downgrade
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets
4DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : June 19th, 2020(opens in new window)
5APPLE INC. : Apple Shuts 11 Stores Again Amid Outbreaks -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group