Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investors to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Continuing to Investigate Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to submit their losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before June 8, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TCMD
Contact An Attorney Now: TCMD@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on whether Tactile misrepresented the size of its market and the true source of its revenue growth.

On June 8, 2020, OSS Research published a scathing report accusing Tactile Systems of (1) overstating its total addressable market (TAM) by nearly $4.7 billion, (2) using a “daisy-chaining” kick-back scheme “that has resulted in rampant overprescribing and rapid market share gains at the expense of patients, insurers and the public,” and (3) concealing Medicare audits resulting in denials, for failure to establish medical necessity, of a whopping 71% of Tactile’s submitted claims.

In response, the price of Tactile shares fell sharply lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining whether Tactile deceived investors by inflating its TAM and engaging in illegal marketing schemes to induce sales growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tactile should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TCMD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:56pAMAZON COM : House Democrats press U.S. Postal Service on plans to delay mail
RE
05:56pGLOBALDATA : AstraZeneca/Oxford University's vaccine shows solid safety results in Phase I/II in increasingly crowded field of vaccine candidates, says GlobalData
PU
05:56pGLOBALDATA : CanSino first with Phase II COVID-19 vaccine results, but one shot might not be enough, says GlobalData
PU
05:56pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Vacation Ownership Resorts Welcome Owners and …
PU
05:53pVIACOMCBS : Skydance and Paramount Pictures Announce Original Animated Musical Fantasy Spellbound For Global Release on November 11, 2022
BU
05:53pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio
AQ
05:51pOBSERVE MEDICAL ASA : Mandatory notification of trades by primary insider
AQ
05:50pBayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
05:50pWorkers, USW Report Kumho's COVID-19 Safety Lapses
PR
05:47pLeading State Life Sciences Associations Express Concerns with CMS' Rule on Medicaid Value-Based Agreements
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
4GREENSTAR BIOSCIENCES CORP. : GreenStar Biosciences Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settleme..
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group