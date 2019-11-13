Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Under Armour (UA, UAA) Investors with $100K Plus Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Recently Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:04pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  A securities fraud class action was recently filed on behalf of certain Under Armour investors against the company and senior executives.

Class Period: Aug. 3, 2016 – Nov. 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 6, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/UA
Contact An Attorney Now:UA@hbsslaw.com
 510-725-3000

Under Armour (UA, UAA) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors by engaging in fraudulent accounting.

According to the complaint, Under Armour improperly shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with its long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth. In addition, Defendants concealed the U.S. Department of Justice’s and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigations of Under Armour’s accounting.

On Nov. 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour to determine whether the company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.”

On this news, the price of Under Armour shares fell sharply.

If you invested in Under Armour between Aug. 3, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses and holding Under Armour and its senior management accountable for their alleged accounting fraud,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Under Armour and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Under Armour should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email UA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein
510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44pCERES GLOBAL : Reports Financial Results for Q1 FY2020
AQ
08:31pLIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS LTD (ASX : LNG)(LNGLY) 2019 AGM Presentation
AQ
08:31pJEOL : Release of New Electron Probe Microanalyzers JXA-iHP200F and JXA-iSP100
BU
08:31pFACTUAL : Location Data Now Available In AWS Data Exchange
BU
08:22pTATA MOTORS : India's auto sector in reverse gear as festive season fails to boost sales
AQ
08:20pVIPSHOP : Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call - Transcript
PU
08:19pOil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy
RE
08:19pCINTAS : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:18pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
GL
08:17pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mattel (MAT) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Admitted False Accounting and Possible Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
4DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Financials for Q3 2019 and Announces Grant of Stock Options
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group