Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Vaxart (VXRT) Investors with Significant Losses and Persons Who May Assist Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud to Contact Its Attorneys Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now. Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm’s investigation of possible securities fraud to contact the firm.

Relevant Holding Period: Before July 27, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VXRT
Contact An Attorney Now: VXRT@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Vaxart misrepresented its inclusion in Operation Warp Speed (“OWS”), a highly selective government program aimed at delivering 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures).

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a press release entitled, “Vaxart’s COVID-19 Selected for the U.S. Government’s Operation Warp Speed,” claiming its vaccine had been selected to participate in a non-human challenge study, organized and funded by OWS. This announcement sent the price of Vaxart shares rocketing higher.

Coincident with this announcement, director Steven Boyd, on behalf of Armistice Capital, sold massive amounts of Vaxart shares.

Then, on July 25, 2020, The New York Times published an article clarifying “Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed.” In response to this news, the price of Vaxart shares dropped sharply lower on July 27, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Vaxart misled investors about OWS’s potential funding support for the company,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Vaxart and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vaxart should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email VXRT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pJAMES RIVER GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pM&T BANK : Former Wilmington Trust execs lose bid to nix SEC complaint
AQ
05:59pAPARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT : Aimco Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.41 Per Share
BU
05:59pEVANS BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pANTERO RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pMETHANEX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pASGN INC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pFORTIS INC. : Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2020
AQ
05:56pAPPLE : 4 Big Tech CEOs take congressional heat on competition
AQ
05:56pINDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3Boeing slashes jet output, eyes factory shake-up as COVID-19 hammers sales
4SECURITAS AB : SECURITAS AB : Interim Report January-June 2020
5AMS AG : AMS : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group