Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Notifies Investors of Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:00pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) investors who have suffered losses before Nov. 13, 2019 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  The firm has opened an investigation into iRhythm and investors may have valuable claims under the federal securities laws.  

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 13, 2019
Sign Up: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/IRTC
Contact An Attorney Now: IRTC@hbsslaw.com
510-725-3000

iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of iRhythm’s historic financial statements.

Between Mar. 13, 2019 and Mar. 27, 2019, certain analysts began publicly questioning (a) the sustainability of third party reimbursements to the Company attributable to sales of its Zio XT Extended Holter patch device, (b) whether the Company’s and management’s statements about the total addressable market for iRhythm products may have been misleading, and (c) whether the Company and management may have used “cookie jar” style accounting in accruing for bad debt expense and contractual allowances.

During the period in which these reports were published, the price of iRhythm shares significantly fell.

Recently, on Nov., 2019, iRhythm announced it will not timely file its Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2019 due to “errors affecting prior periods in the course of preparing the Form 10-Q that require further analysis” and “[t]hese errors may result in the correction of previously issued annual and quarterly financial statements.”

This news sent the price of iRhythm shares down as much as $11.13, or down about 16.5%, during intraday trading on Nov. 13, 2019.

Since then, on Nov. 19, 2019, iRhythm announced that, as a result of its untimeliness, Nasdaq sent the company a letter of noncompliance with listing requirements.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses, the matters raised in the analyst reports, the seeming admission of improper accounting, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of iRhythm and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding iRhythm should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email IRTC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42pBHARTI AIRTEL : India Government Defers Spectrum Payments Owed by Telecom Companies
DJ
09:35pSITIME CORP : oration Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
09:23pALBERTA OIL CURTAILMENTS TO END 'NO LATER' THAN THIS TIME NEXT YEAR : Premier
RE
09:21pPAYPAL : Latest Deal Could Yield a Bonanza for Small Investors
DJ
09:19pCRISPR Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares
GL
09:13pFCA : General Motors' Lawsuit Without Merit
AQ
09:12pIndia to Sell Stake in State-Owned Bharat Petroleum, Shipping Corp
DJ
09:10pINVITATION HOMES : Prices Secondary Offering
PR
09:03pEXCLUSIVE : LVMH gets access to Tiffany's books after it raises offer - sources
RE
09:03pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Mattel (MAT) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Potential Securities Fraud
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on worries U.S.-China trade deal could slip to next year
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : GM sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging union bribes cost it billions
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump says he doesn't think China is 'stepping up' in trade talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group