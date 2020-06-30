Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating J2 Global (JCOM) for Possible Securities Law Violations & Encourages Investors to Contact its Attorneys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible securities fraud, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before June 30, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/JCOM
Contact An Attorney Now: JCOM@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

J2 Global (JCOM) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on J2 Global’s accounting practices and investor disclosures.

J2 is a digital media roll-up that has acquired 186 businesses since its inception. Its CEO describes the company’s “acquisition system” as its “single great competitive advantage.”

But on Dec. 12, 2018, Glasshouse Research released a forensic report stating J2’s “acquisition accounting remains suspect,” and concluding “that management has touted many farce operating metrics that do not show J2’s true economic value.”

More recently, on June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research took aim at the company, stating “[w]e … believe J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we believe approximates $117 million to $172 million[.]”  Hindenburg concluded “We Believe J2 Global’s Equity Is Uninvestable.” 

In response, the price of J2 Global shares traded sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether J2 Global may have intentionally misrepresented the success of its roll-up strategy,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of J2 Global and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding J2 should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email JCOM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pIAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pEASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL)
GL
05:13pKIMCO REALTY : Realizes Additional Value from Albertsons Investment
BU
05:12pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – IDEX
GL
05:11pFIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
AQ
05:11pWELLTOWER : Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Outstanding Notes
PR
05:11pIBC BANK : Executives Laud Implementation of USMCA
BU
05:10pHUAZHU GROUP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:10pGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group