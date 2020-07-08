Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies BELLUS Health (BLU) Investors of Proprietary Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist Investigation to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 03:27am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible violations of federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims.  Hagens Berman also encourages persons who may be able to assist the Firm's investigation to contact its attorneys.

Relevant Holding Period: Before July 6, 2020

Visitwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BLU

Contact an Attorney Now:

BLU@hbsslaw.com


844-916-0895

BELLUS Health (BLU) Investigation:

Hagens Berman's proprietary investigation focuses on BELLUS's statements concerning the efficacy of its lead drug candidate, BLU-5937.

BLU-5937, BELLUS's only drug in clinical trials, treats refractory chronic cough (RCC), a malady impacting millions of patients.  Although competing treatments exist, these drugs have an associated side effect of taste loss that has hindered their use.  BELLUS promoted BLU-5937 as similarly targeting RCC, but it was specifically designed to reduce the likelihood of taste loss.

But on July 6, 2020, BELLUS shocked investors when it announced that BLU-5937 had missed its mark in its phase 2 clinical trials.  The company disclosed that BLU-5937 was not able to outperform placebo when it came to reducing the frequency of cough while patients were awake in its phase 2 study.  In response, the price of BELLUS shares crashed over 70% lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether BELLUS misled investors about BLU-5937's viability," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of BELLUS and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding BELLUS should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BLU@hbsslaw.com.mailto:

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-notifies-bellus-health-blu-investors-of-proprietary-investigation-of-possible-securities-fraud-encourages-investors-and-persons-who-may-be-able-to-assist-investigation-to-contact-the-fir-301089768.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aLG CHEM : India arrests South Korean CEO, 11 others for gas leak at LG Polymers
RE
03:35aKLICKOWN AG : Successful cooperation with Bankhaus von der Heydt and Bitbond - KlickOwn completes first issuance
EQ
03:35aVAXIMM : Appoints Thomas D. Szucs, MD, as Chairman of the Board
EQ
03:32aData to be Presented at ISTH Virtual Congress Highlights Sobi's Commitment to Advancing Rare Haematology Treatments
PR
03:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global Hair Care Market 2019-2023 | Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:30aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:27aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies BELLUS Health (BLU) Investors of Proprietary Investigation of Possible Securities Fraud, Encourages Investors and Persons Who May be Able to Assist Investigation to Contact the Firm
PR
03:23aABBOTT LABORATORIES : American Multinational Abbot Laboratories faces multimillion-dollar lawsuit over contract compliance with African Covid-19 Test Kits
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group