HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies Canada Goose (GOOS) Investors of 2-Day Application Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Immediately

11/02/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) that two days remain until the November 4, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities class action pending against the company and urges GOOS investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Class Period: Mar. 16, 2017 - Aug. 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 4, 2019
Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GOOS
Contact an Attorney Now: GOOS@hbsslaw.com | 510-725-3000

Canada Goose (GOOS) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed that Canada Goose (1) sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in ways that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner, and (2) was thus violating relevant FTC regulations pertaining to false advertising with respect to sourcing practices.

On Aug. 1, 2019, The New York Post published an article reporting that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (“PETA”) assisted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s investigation of the company by giving the FTC a video about Canada Goose’s trapping standards, showing trappers bludgeoning, stomping on and shooting trapped coyotes. This news drove the price of Canada Goose shares sharply lower that day.

If you invested in Canada Goose between Mar. 16, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Canada Goose should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email GOOS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
