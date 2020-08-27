Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies OneSpan (OSPN) Investors of Securities Class Action and Pending Deadline, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) investors to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action is filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: May 9, 2018 – Aug. 11, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 19, 2020
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OSPN
Contact An Attorney Now: OSPN@hbsslaw.com
                                              844-916-0895

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (i) OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (iii) as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (iv) OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; and (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation.

According to the Complaint, the market began to learn the truth on Aug. 4, 2020, when OneSpan postponed its Q2 2020 earnings release and conference call by 1 week, blaming the delay on prior period revenue recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts.  OneSpan and senior management explained “[t]he net contract assets that originated from a portion of these assets in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue.”

Then, according to the complaint, on Aug. 11, 2020, OneSpan (1) announced it would not timely file its Q2 2020 financial statements on Form 10Q with the SEC, (2) revealed the revenue recognition problems stretched from Q1 2018 through Q1 2019, (3) reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined, and (4) withdrew its FY 2020 earnings guidance. 

On this news, OneSpan’s common share price fell $12.36 per share, or nearly 40%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving OneSpan intentionally cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a OneSpan investor, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding OneSpan should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OSPN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pCOLLIER CREEK HOLDINGS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:58pEXONE : Statement from ExOne CEO John Hartner
PU
05:57pPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pD BOX TECHNOLOGIES : and Slightly Mad Studio collaborate on the launch of Project CARS 3
AQ
05:56pLAVV : Conversion Notice
AQ
05:55pMeridius Announces Name Change to "BMEX Gold Inc." and Appoints Director
NE
05:53pBIOCERES : Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Upcoming Participation at LD 500 Conference
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs sobre Relatório do Conselho de Administração sobre a oportunidade e as condições da oferta pública geral e voluntária de aquisição de acções representativas do capital social da Sonae Capiral, SGPS, SA, elaborado nos termos
PU
05:53pSONAE CAPITAL : SGPS, SA informs on Report of the Board of Directors regarding the opportunity and conditions of the general and voluntary takeover bid for the acquisition of shares representing the share capital of Sonae Capital, SGPS, SA, prepared under
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC : ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE :  Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Pra..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group