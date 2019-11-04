HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies ViewRay (VRAY) Investors of 8-Day Application Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now

Class-action law firm urges VRAY investors who have suffered losses of 50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.



Hagens Berman reminds investors in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) of the November 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company.

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2019 - Aug. 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 12, 2019

ViewRay (VRAY) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the declining demand for ViewRay’s products and overstated the Company’s reported backlog. On August 9, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing Q2 2019 results, declining backlog, the CFO’s surprise departure, and reduced guidance. The price of VRAY shares crashed 54% lower.

If you invested in ViewRay between March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and whether the Company inflated its backlog,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ViewRay should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

