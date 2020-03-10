Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:59pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The firm is investigating possible securities law violations, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before Feb. 28, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ADUS
Contact An Attorney Now: ADUS@hbsslaw.com
       844-916-0895

Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Investigation:

The investigation concerns the propriety of Addus’ revenue recognition practices and accuracy of its reported financial statements.

In past quarters, Addus represented that it properly records price concessions to customers and that its financial statements were prepared in accordance with GAAP.  The Company further affirmed the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting.

But on Feb. 27, 2020, after the market closed, Addus announced it would not timely file its FY 2019 financial statements.  The Company explained that it needed time “to complete the valuation of a non-cash implicit price concession related to revenue and accounts receivable, including the periods to which it relates, and to perform the related internal controls assessment.”

This news drove the price of Addus shares down $13.28, down almost 15%, erasing over $200 million in market capitalization.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Addus improperly recognized revenues to seem more profitable,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Addus and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Addus should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ADUS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pVIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
08:22pGREENBROOK TMS : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results
BU
08:20pJY GRANDMARK : Issuance of us$150 million 7.5% senior notes due 2021
PU
08:20pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : WAL Investor Update - March 2020
PU
08:15pHEALTH CATALYST : HealthTrust Innovation Summit 2020
PU
08:10pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the Market - News released in the media
PU
08:10pOIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsler
PU
08:09pHIGD INCO : Highland Income Fund Declares Initial Dividend for its 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
PR
08:06pCONSTRUCTING THE FUTURE : Moovila Partners with Komatsu
GL
08:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
2INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
3Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..
5TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION : TURTLE BEACH : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group