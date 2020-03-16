Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Align Technology (ALGN) Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Application Deadline Approaching

03/16/2020 | 07:10pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  A securities class action has been filed, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Class Period: Apr. 24, 2019 – July 24, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 1, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ALGN
Contact An Attorney Now: ALGN@hbsslaw.com
                                            844-916-0895

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on Align’s misrepresentations and concealments about the Company’s operations in China, the Company’s most valuable market after the U.S.

The complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly and positively described the huge market opportunity and tremendous growth in China for Align’s Invisalign products while omitting to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the products. 

On July 24, 2019, after the market closed, the truth emerged when Align announced disappointing Q2 2019 financial results revealing declining Invisalign sales.  The Company blamed the poor performance on softness in the China market related to a tougher consumer environment, in stark contrast to its earlier statements.

This news sent the price of Align shares down nearly $75, or down over 27%, on July 25, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Align misled investors about its Chinese operations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Align and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Align should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ALGN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
