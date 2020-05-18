Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds AnaptysBio (ANAB) Investors: 8-DAY DEADLINE ALERT in Securities Class Action, Investors with Losses Should Contact its Attorneys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:10pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The May 26, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching.

Class Period: Oct. 10, 2017 – Nov. 7, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  May 26, 2020
Visit:  www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ANAB
Contact An Attorney Now: ANAB@hbsslaw.com
                                             844-916-0895

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on AnaptysBio’s misrepresentations and concealments about the efficacy of the Company’s lead drug asset, etokimab, a drug intended for various inflammatory diseases.

The complaint alleges that Defendants repeatedly described data from AnaptysBio’s Phase 2a trial in peanut allergies as having remarkable and profound efficacy in its treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis.  According to the complaint, Defendants provided investors with misleading clinical trial data that did not disclose key information and used questionable analysis to make the trial results regarding etokimab’s efficacy and prospects appear far better than they were.

Investors began to learn the truth beginning on Mar. 26, 2018, according to the complaint, when an analyst from RBC Capital Markets questioned the veracity of data Defendants reported earlier that day.  The analyst observed the response rate for etokimab for the full trial population “does not appear to be meaningfully differentiated” relative to placebo. 

Then, according to the complaint, on June 21, 2019 an analyst from Credit Suisse issued a report questioning the reliability of the Company’s Phase 2a atopic dermatitis trial data.

Finally, on Nov. 8, 2019, Defendants announced that each of the etokimab dosing arms in its Phase 2b multi-dose study did not demonstrate statistical efficacy compared to placebo. 

In response, the price of AnaptysBio shares crashed 72% lower that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving AnaptysBio misled investor about its lead drug candidate etokimab,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of AnaptysBio and suffered significant losses, http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ANAB.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding AnaptysBio should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ANAB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:20pQUIDEL : Lyra® Direct SARS-CoV-2 Assay Receives Emergency Use Authorization and CE Mark for Molecular Detection of COVID-19, Without Extraction Step
BU
10:20pCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:20pNasser Al-Khelaifi Named as Most Influential Person in Soccer
BU
10:20pGSX TECHEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GSX Techedu Inc. - GSX
BU
10:20pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : Asks Shareholders to Vote the White Card
BU
10:20pBLUEBIRD BIO : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
10:20pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Pricing of Offering of HLI Class A Common Stock
BU
10:20pPFIZER : Prices $4,000,000,000 Debt Offering
BU
10:20pWinbond Top NOR Flash Memory Supplier Worldwide
BU
10:19pMSCI : Prices $1.0 Billion 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
2BAIDU, INC. : Baidu sees robust quarter as China's economy reopens
3'All my dreams are shattered' - coronavirus crushes Asia?s garment industry
4NASDAQ : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : says reopening many stores in Japan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group