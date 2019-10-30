Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Baxter International (BAX) Investors of Investigation Into Possible Securities Fraud: Investors with $50K Plus Losses Should Contact Firm

10/30/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) investors of the firm’s investigation of possible violations of federal securities laws.  The firm urges Baxter International investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to submit their losses now to learn more.

Relevant Holding Period: Before Oct. 24, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/BAX 
Contact An Attorney Now:BAX@hbsslaw.com
 510-725-3000

Baxter International (BAX) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Baxter attempted to boost non-operating income by miscalculating its foreign-currency sales.

On October 24, 2019, Baxter disclosed an Audit Committee investigation into the Company’s accounting for certain foreign-currency sales, which violated GAAP and resulted in Baxter misreporting nearly $300 million in net foreign-exchange gains over the past five years.  Baxter said it has notified the SEC of the accounting error, and that it will not be able to timely file its third quarter 2019 quarterly report.

This news drove the price of Baxter shares sharply lower during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Baxter sought to manufacture profits through shady foreign-currency sales accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Baxter and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Baxter International should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email BAX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
