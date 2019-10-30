Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Investors of Important Class Action Deadline: Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges CADE investors who have suffered losses of $50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) of the upcoming application deadline in the pending securities fraud class action against the company.  The firm strongly encourages CADE investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to sign up or contact the firm immediately.

Class Period: July 23, 2018 – July 22, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 15, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CADE
Contact An Attorney NowCADE@hbsslaw.com 
                                            510-725-3000

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors about the adequacy of internal controls to assess credit risk and the increased risk of loss posed by certain of the Company’s loans.  On July 22, 2019, the market learned the truth when Defendants announced disappointing 2Q 2019 results, including higher than expected credit costs.  The price of CADE shares plummeted 19% that day.

On October 23, 2019, the Company and senior management announced 3Q 2019 net income per share of $0.34, or about 30% below the consensus EPS forecast.  They again blamed the disappointment on elevated credit costs, deterioration in certain credits, increased charge-offs, and loan provisions.

If you invested in Cadence Bancorporation between July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and Defendants’ statements about Cadence’s internal controls and asset quality,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of CADE and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cadence Bancorporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CADE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.


Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pMETAL BANK : Amended Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
08:32pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Q4 2019 National Fuel Gas Company Earnings Conference Call
PU
08:31pSK INNOVATION : South Korea's SK Innovation sees refining margins improving in fourth-quarter on firm diesel demand
RE
08:28pChile's APEC cancellation raises new hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08:27pINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
PU
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08:24pThe Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too
RE
08:24pCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 3Q Net Profit Rose 6.4%
DJ
08:22pFIRST PACIFIC : Disclosures filed by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a 50.1% owned subsidiary of First Pacific Company Limited, to the Indonesia Stock Exchange, in relation to (i) Press Release relating to Indofood's financial results for the period ended 30 September 2019; and (ii) Indofood's Interim Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
PU
08:18pBOEING : Employees Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX, Production Pressures--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : earnings heat up on China expansion, digital and cold brews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group