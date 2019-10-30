Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Infosys Limited (INFY) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action: Investors with Significant Losses Should Contact Firm Immediately

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) of a recently filed securities fraud class action against the company.  The firm urges INFY investors who have suffered significant losses to submit a loss form now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

Class Period:  July 7, 2018 - Oct. 20, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline:  Dec. 23, 2019
Sigh Up Now:  www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/INFY
Contact An Attorney Immediately:  INFY@hbsslaw.com
                                                          510-725-3000

Infosys Limited (INFY) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misstated Infosys’s true revenues by engaging in improper revenue recognition practices.  The Complaint further alleges that the CEO evaded reviews and approvals of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny, and that management pressured the Company’s finance team to conceal information from auditors and the Board of Directors.

On October 21, 2019, Reuters reported the Company received whistleblower complaints alleging “unethical practices” by certain executives to boost short-term revenue and profits, in violation of generally accepted accounting principles.

This news drove the price of INFY shares sharply lower during intraday trading on October 21, 2019. 

“We are focused on investors’ losses and whether Infosys’s senior management cooked the books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of INFY and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Infosys should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email INFY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pChile's APEC cancellation raises new hurdle for U.S.-China trade deal
RE
08:27pINNO TECH : Announcements and Notices - ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
PU
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08:24pThe Federal Reserve is waiting for a U.S.-China 'Phase One' trade deal too
RE
08:24pCHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 3Q Net Profit Rose 6.4%
DJ
08:22pFIRST PACIFIC : Disclosures filed by PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk ("Indofood"), a 50.1% owned subsidiary of First Pacific Company Limited, to the Indonesia Stock Exchange, in relation to (i) Press Release relating to Indofood's financial results for the period ended 30 September 2019; and (ii) Indofood's Interim Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
PU
08:18pBOEING : Employees Flagged Concerns About 737 MAX, Production Pressures--Update
DJ
08:18pOyster Point Pharma Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
08:17pFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Update on placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
08:17pTaiwan Unveiled Sustainable Performance Textiles at Functional Fabric Fair Portland
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook sales grow as users tick up; Zuckerberg defends political ads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : tunes out trade war as new AirPods, services lift holiday outlook
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Tillerson Takes Stand in Exxon Climate Trial
4ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : ISH LEH20YR TSY BD : U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens after Fed cuts rates
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : earnings heat up on China expansion, digital and cold brews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group