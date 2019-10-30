Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds The Chemours Company (CC) Investors of Securities Class Action: Investors Who Suffered Losses are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/30/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges CC investors who have suffered losses of 50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) of the pending securities fraud class action and urges CC investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Class Period: Feb. 16, 2017 – Aug. 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 9, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CC
Contact An Attorney Now: CC@hbsslaw.com
                                            510-725-3000

The Chemours Company (CC) Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by repeatedly stating that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, and that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was “remote,” and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material.

Beginning on May 6, 2019, investors began to learn the truth about Chemours’ improper accounting through a series of partial disclosures. These disclosures included the June 28, 2019 unsealing of a complaint Chemours filed against DuPont revealing that, contrary to its public statements to investors, Chemours faced over $2.5 billion in environmental liabilities.

Then, on August 1, 2019, the fraud was fully revealed when Chemours reported disappointing Q2 2019 financial results and slashed full-year earnings guidance.  This news drove the price of Chemours shares sharply lower on August 2, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Chemours concealed its environmental liability from investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Chemours should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
