Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Celanese Corporation (CE) Investors to Contact its Attorneys; Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:06pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The firm is actively investigating whether Celanese violated federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before Jan. 31, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CE
Contact An Attorney Now: CE@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Celanese Corporation (CE) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Celanese and senior executives concealed that; (i) the Company’s subsidiaries were involved in unlawful activities relating to certain raw material purchases; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Celanese; and (iii) Celanese’s financial performance was in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

In past years, Celanese and senior management touted the Company’s “strong performance,” attributing the results in part to “lower raw material costs.”

But on July 25, 2017, the Company disclosed that the European Commission had opened a competition law investigation involving certain Celanese subsidiaries with respect to certain raw material purchases.

Then, on Jan. 30, 2020, the Company reported disappointing full year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Scott Richardson, the Company’s CFO, blamed the poor performance on an $89 million reserve the Company booked “based on information received from the European Commission regarding its competition law investigation.”

These disclosures caused the price of Celanese shares to fall sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Celanese concealed its involvement in anticompetitive conduct with respect to its subsidiaries’ raw material purchases,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Celanese and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Celanese should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pKANTAR : Announce Appointment of Adam Crozier as Chairman.
BU
07:02pUS Has Strongest Government and Industry Protections for Children Online in First-ever Global Child Online Safety Index, According to DQ Institute
BU
07:01pCROWELL & MORING INTERNATIONAL : LLC Expands to Singapore
PR
07:01pREDEFINING MRO OPERATIONS : Collins Aerospace advances Singapore Innovation Hub
PR
07:01pShape Memory Alloy Market 2020-2024 | Growing Application Areas of Shape Memory Alloys to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:01pMILREM ROBOTICS : Introduces Its Mission Proven Unmanned Ground Vehicle at the Singapore Airshow
BU
06:58pSECURITY NATIONAL : Promotes Two Wealth Management Advisors
PU
06:56pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fourth quarter and from January to December of 2019, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
PR
06:53pPresident's Budget Shortchanges Farm Programs for the Fourth Year in a Row
PU
06:50pEisai to Present Latest on LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) at the 2020 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi
2WORLD URANIUM INDEX (USD) : Trump budget proposes $150 million for creation of uranium reserve
3PYROLYX AG : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND OPERATING RESULTSPYROLYX AG:
4ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Disclosure of results for the fo..
5METRO AG : METRO : reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group