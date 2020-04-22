Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges GSX Techedu (GSX) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed, Important Deadlines Established

04/22/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - Apr. 13, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GSX
Contact An Attorney Now: GSX@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

GSX Techedu (GSX) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants overstated GSX’s profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the Complaint, beginning on Feb. 25, 2020 when Grizzly Research published a scathing report, “Brushed Student Counts and Cooked Books: Why We Believe GSX Techedu is the Worst Publicly Traded Education Company.”  According to the report: (1) the company “has been drastically overstating its profitability in its US public filings, especially for 2018;” (2) Grizzly “found multiple strong indications of past and current order ‘brushing’” which are “fake student enrollments to boost student count;” (3) “many of GSX’s reported students do not actually exist;” and, (4) “[w]hile [GSX] touts its high-quality teacher recruitment mechanism, [Grizzly] found a website that was not functional, multiple allegations of GSX hiring teachers right out of college, with no prior experience, and fabricated teachers profiles.”

Then, on Apr. 14, 2020, Citron Research published its own cutting report, “GSX Techedu Inc. – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud Since 2011,” accusing GSX of fabricating up to 70% of its revenues.  According to the report, GSX’s Chinese official government financials and SEC financials are irreconcilable and show a 75% overstatement of net profits for FY 2017 – 2018 alone.

These revelations have driven the price of GSX ADSs sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving GSX and its senior management intentionally mislead investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding GSX should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GSX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
