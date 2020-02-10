Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Geron Corporation (GERN) Investors With Losses to Contact its Attorneys; Application Deadline Pending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:05pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The Lead Plaintiff deadline is March 23, 2020 and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Mar. 19, 2018 - Sept. 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 23, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GERN
Contact An Attorney Now:GERN@hbsslaw.com
 844-916-0895

Geron Corporation (GERN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Geron misled investors about the results of a clinical study of Imetelstat, the Company’s core drug intended to treat certain bone marrow cancers. According to the complaint, Geron touted its development of Imetelstat in partnership with Janssen Biotech Inc. (“Janssen”), a division of Johnson & Johnson, while allegedly concealing that Imetelstat provided minimal benefits to patients with myelofibrosis cancer.

The truth emerged on Sept. 27, 2018, when Geron disclosed disappointing efficacy data and that its deep-pocketed commercial partner, Janssen, terminated its partnership with Geron.

This news caused the price of Geron’s shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Geron misled investors by promoting Imetelstat while concealing material efficacy data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Geron Corporation and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Geron Corporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GERN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pMATRIX SERVICE COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Matrix Service Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:33pICO : Trading halt
PU
08:31pLOPE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LOPE
GL
08:28pQueensland timber businesses on the cusp of waste-to-resources revolution
PU
08:28pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-02-11 New High-Grade Nickel Sulphide Discovery at Jaguar | 1,350KB
PU
08:27pBECTON, DICKSON AND COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Becton, Dickson and Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:21pNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Multiple Online Education Products Support Continuous Online Learning amid No-School Period
AQ
08:20pPratt & Whitney says Korean Air orders its engines for up to 50 A321neos
RE
08:18pNew loan commitments for housing rose 4.4 percent (Media Release)
PU
08:16pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
3T-MOBILE US : Federal Judge Expected to Bless T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
4METRO AG : METRO : reaches deal to sell Real hypermarkets unit to consortium of property investors
5DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group