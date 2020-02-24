Log in
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Geron Corporation (GERN) Investors With Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Application Deadline Approaching

02/24/2020 | 07:56pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The Lead Plaintiff deadline is March 23, 2020 and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Mar. 19, 2018 - Sept. 26, 2018
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 23, 2020
Geron Corporation (GERN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Geron misled investors about the results of a clinical study of Imetelstat, the Company’s core drug intended to treat certain bone marrow cancers. According to the complaint, Geron touted its development of Imetelstat in partnership with Janssen Biotech Inc. (“Janssen”), a division of Johnson & Johnson, while allegedly concealing that Imetelstat provided minimal benefits to patients with myelofibrosis cancer.

The truth emerged on Sept. 27, 2018, when Geron disclosed disappointing efficacy data and that its deep-pocketed commercial partner, Janssen, terminated its partnership with Geron.

This news caused the price of Geron’s shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Geron misled investors by promoting Imetelstat while concealing material efficacy data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Geron Corporation should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GERN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


