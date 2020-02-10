Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Green Dot (GDOT) Investors With Losses to Contact its Attorneys; Securities Fraud Deadline Next Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 07:22pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The February 18, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching.

Class Period: May 9, 2018 – Nov. 7, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 18, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GDOT
Contact An Attorney Now: GDOT@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges Defendants misled investors concerning Green Dot’s business and operations.

More specifically, according to the Complaint, Green Dot, CEO Steven W. Streit, and CFO Mark Shifke misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Green Dot’s strategy to attract “high-value” long-term customers was at the expense of “one and done” customers; (2) Green Dot’s “one and done” customers represented a significant source of revenues in its legacy segment; and, (3) consequently, Green Dot’s business strategy was self-sabotaging.

The truth about Green Dot’s failed business strategy was revealed over a series of disclosures beginning on Feb. 21, 2019, when Green Dot reported poor FY 2018 financial results, which drove the price of Green Dot shares down about 10% that day.

Then, on May 9, 2019, the Company disappointed investors when it slashed earnings guidance and announced it would be dramatically increasing spending on technology and marketing to attract new users. This news caused a massive 26% drop in Green Dot’s share price.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Green Dot announced another guidance reduction due to a steep decline in legacy prepaid card product line and the Company’s delay in launching its newest BaaS product. This news caused Green Dot’s shares to plummet another 42%.

On Nov. 7, 2019, CEO Streit blamed disappointing financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 on the continuing year-over-year decline of accounts in its active consumer business approximating 620,000 and revealed these were mostly “one-time use accounts.” This news caused Green Dot’s shares to plummet over 18% on Nov. 8, 2019.

On Dec. 18, 2019, Defendants announced that CEO Streit and CFO Shifke would be leaving their positions effective Dec. 31, 2019. This news drove the price of Green Dot shares down as much as 15% during intraday trading that day and prompted certain analysts to issue sell ratings.

Recently, on Jan. 14, 2020, a Seeking Alpha contributor published an article concluding, “Green Dot (GDOT) looks like a raging dumpster fire to me.” The contributor observed (1) “loan delinquency is skyrocketing in a booming economy where other banks are reporting robust consumer behavior,” (2) “GDOT’s active accounts are declining (down 5% in Q3 ’19) due to competitive pressure,” and, (3) “[w]ith the sudden departures last month, investors should heavily discount GDOT’s product road map.”

If you invested in Green Dot between May 9, 2018 and Nov. 7, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered significant losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants misled investors about Green Dot’s growth prospects, asset quality, and existing account metrics,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

If you purchased shares of GDOT and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Green Dot should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email GDOT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pLOPE LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN LAW FIRM, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – LOPE
GL
08:28pQueensland timber businesses on the cusp of waste-to-resources revolution
PU
08:28pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-02-11 New High-Grade Nickel Sulphide Discovery at Jaguar | 1,350KB
PU
08:27pBECTON, DICKSON AND COMPANY ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Becton, Dickson and Company on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:21pNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Multiple Online Education Products Support Continuous Online Learning amid No-School Period
AQ
08:20pPratt & Whitney says Korean Air orders its engines for up to 50 A321neos
RE
08:18pNew loan commitments for housing rose 4.4 percent (Media Release)
PU
08:16pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact
PR
08:16pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES INVESTORS IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (SPR) WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Class Action Filed
PR
08:13pAVZ MINERALS : Manono Project Operational Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
3T-MOBILE US : Federal Judge Expected to Bless T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
4METRO AG : METRO : reaches deal to sell Real hypermarkets unit to consortium of property investors
5DE GREY MINING LIMITED : DE GREY MINING : Further impressive thick and high grade gold at Hemi

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group