Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HAIR NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Restoration Robotics, Inc. Investors of Important August 21 Deadline in Class Action – HAIR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) pursuant and/or traceable to Restoration Robotics’ initial public offering (“IPO”) commenced on October 12, 2017 and closed on October 16, 2017 of the important August 21, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Restoration Robotics investors under the federal securities laws

To join the Restoration Robotics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1367.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or  zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint alleges that defendants negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted required material facts from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the IPO. As a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, Restoration Robotics’ stock price was artificially inflated. Since the IPO, Restoration Robotics’ stock price has plummeted over 50% from its IPO price of $7.00 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 21, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1367.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:                                     
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho says Man City 'disrespectful' in documentary
AQ
04:31pPAMPA ENERGIA : Argentinian Pampa Energia`s Q2 styrene, polystyrene exports rise 6% on year
AQ
04:31pHAIR NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Restoration Robotics, Inc. Investors of Important August 21 Deadline in Class Action – HAIR
GL
04:30pBASF : completes vegetable seeds business acquisition from Bayer
AQ
04:29pPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Engagement of Development Firm for PetroBLOQ
AQ
04:28pWERNER ENTERPRISES : Receives Six American Inhouse Design Awards
AQ
04:28pKOREA GAS : to invest W10tr in natural gas, hydrogen
AQ
04:28pKBR : s IDIQ Contract to Boost Government Services Business
AQ
04:28pSCANDIC HOTELS : to manage largest hotel in Trondheim, Norway
AQ
04:27pSUMMIT THERAPEUTICS : Awarded Additional $12 Million by BARDA for Phase 3 Development Programme of Ridinilazole for the Treatment of C. difficile Infection
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : RUMBLE SEAT : 2018 Range Rover HSE Td6: The Last Days of Diesel -- WSJ
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.