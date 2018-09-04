HAL Horticulture Australia : Pear sampling aims to boost sales

4 September, 2018

The start of a new season has called for a fresh round of pear sampling to help boost consumer awareness about different varieties and increase sales.

Funded by Hort Innovation using the Apple and Pear Marketing Levy, the sampling sessions are now underway at Coles and Woolworths stores nationwide and will continue throughout the month of September.

A total of 200 sessions have been scheduled and are designed to educate consumers about the characteristics of each variety through taste and texture testing, as well as teach ripening techniques.

Hort Innovation Marketing Lead Elisa King said this project followed on from the summer sampling sessions at the start of the year which proved so successful.

Pear sampling session being conducted in store during August/September 2018.

'Consumer feedback through market research initiatives highlighted that lack of knowledge around pear ripening presented as a barrier to the purchasing of pears,' she said.

'A key focus of the sampling program is to educate consumers on pear ripening, so they are confident when making purchasing decisions and get the most out of their produce.'

Ms King said Hort Innovation conducted 286 earlier pear sampling sessions nationally across Woolworths and Coles stores during the 2017/18 summer.

She said an analysis of the campaign results found that Woolworths stores achieved a 24 per cent increase in overall pear sales in the stores where sampling occurred compared to the previous four weeks.

'And there was a 66 per cent increase in the sale of 1kg parcels of prepacked pears,' she said.

'The overarching objective of this campaign is to drive awareness of pears in-store and to keep them top-of-mind at the point of purchase.

'Based on earlier market results, I think we are achieving just that.

For more information about the Apple and Pear Levy, visit: http://horticulture.com.au/hortlink-2018-edition-2/apple-and-pear/

