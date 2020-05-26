Log in
HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.

05/26/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HALL) securities between March 5, 2019 and March 17, 2020 (the “Class Period”).

All  investors who purchased shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses  in  the  shares  of  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., you may, no later than July 6, 2020,  request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of  Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On March 2, 2020, Hallmark Financial announced that it had decided to exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business and reported a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.10, or more than 14%, to close at $12.23 per share on March 3, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Hallmark Financial disclosed that it had dismissed its independent auditor, BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”), due to a disagreement regarding estimates for reserves for unpaid losses, among other things. The Company’s share price fell $2.39, or over 29%, to close at $5.71 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 17, 2020, Hallmark Financial filed with the SEC a letter from BDO in which BDO stated “BDO expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020, with respect to which a substantial portion of the requests had not been received and/or tested prior to our termination.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.08, or 2.5%, to close at $3.12 per share on March 18, 2020.
 
Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
