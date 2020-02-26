HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited (“RAK”) - Trading Halt of Securities

RAK

To: Market Participants

From: NZX Product Operations

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities

NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that it has placed a trading halt on Rakon

Limited ('RAK') ordinary shares. The trading halt was placed at 3.27pm this

afternoon.

The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of an announcement

by the company.

The halt will remain in place until the earlier of:

o An announcement made by the issuer; or

o Market open on Monday, 2 March 2020.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or

productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.

