HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited (“RAK”) - Trading Halt of Securities

27/02/2020 15:58
Memorandum
To: Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities
Message:
NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that it has placed a trading halt on Rakon
Limited ('RAK') ordinary shares. The trading halt was placed at 3.27pm this
afternoon.
The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of an announcement
by the company.
The halt will remain in place until the earlier of:
o An announcement made by the issuer; or
o Market open on Monday, 2 March 2020.
Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or
productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.
