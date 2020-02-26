Log in
HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited (“RAK”) - Trading Halt of Securities

02/26/2020 | 10:46pm EST

RAK
27/02/2020 15:58
HALT
THIRD PARTY
REL: 1558 HRS Rakon Limited

HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities

Memorandum

To: Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities

Message:
NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that it has placed a trading halt on Rakon
Limited ('RAK') ordinary shares. The trading halt was placed at 3.27pm this
afternoon.

The trading halt has been put in place pending the release of an announcement
by the company.

The halt will remain in place until the earlier of:

o An announcement made by the issuer; or

o Market open on Monday, 2 March 2020.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or
productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.

ENDS
End CA:00349093 For:RAK Type:HALT Time:2020-02-27 15:58:56

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:45:03 UTC
