27/02/2020 16:40

REL: 1640 HRS Rakon Limited

HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020

Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that following the release of the

announcement by Rakon Limited ('RAK') today at 4.30pm, trading in RAK

ordinary shares will resume at 4.44pm.

