HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited (“RAK”) - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

27/02/2020 16:40
Memorandum
To: Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted
Message:
NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that following the release of the
announcement by Rakon Limited ('RAK') today at 4.30pm, trading in RAK
ordinary shares will resume at 4.44pm.
Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or
productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.
