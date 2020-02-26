Log in
HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited (“RAK”) - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

02/26/2020 | 11:31pm EST

RAK
27/02/2020 16:40
HALT
THIRD PARTY
REL: 1640 HRS Rakon Limited

HALT: RAK: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

Memorandum

To: Market Participants
From: NZX Product Operations
Date: Thursday, 27 February 2020
Subject: Rakon Limited ('RAK') - Trading Halt of Securities Lifted

Message:
NZX Regulation ('NZXR') advises that following the release of the
announcement by Rakon Limited ('RAK') today at 4.30pm, trading in RAK
ordinary shares will resume at 4.44pm.

Please contact NZX Product Operations on +64 4 496 2853 or
productoperations@nzx.com with any queries.

ENDS
End CA:00349098 For:RAK Type:HALT Time:2020-02-27 16:40:58

Disclaimer

Rakon Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 04:30:08 UTC
