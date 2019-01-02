HANAGo Episode 8: Spicy Korean Food

Hi, it's Hana of #HANAGo.

Today, I'm going to answer a question sent in by Shams Ibrahim from Egypt who asked, 'What are some of the spiciest foods I can try in Korea?'

That's right, this episode is all about Korean spice. Insert peppers and flames, and some giant tears.

Honestly, I'm terrified because I'm not all that good with spicy food. And so in this episode, I asked some of Korea.net's honorary reporters to join me on this hot, fiery and hopefully delicious adventure.

Follow me!

Reporter: Lee Hana

Director: Jeon Han

Director of Photography: Kim Sunjoo

Editor: Choi Taesoon

