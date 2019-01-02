Log in
#HANAGo Episode 8: Spicy Korean Food

01/02/2019

Hi, it's Hana of #HANAGo.

Today, I'm going to answer a question sent in by Shams Ibrahim from Egypt who asked, 'What are some of the spiciest foods I can try in Korea?'

That's right, this episode is all about Korean spice. Insert peppers and flames, and some giant tears.

Honestly, I'm terrified because I'm not all that good with spicy food. And so in this episode, I asked some of Korea.net's honorary reporters to join me on this hot, fiery and hopefully delicious adventure.

Follow me!

Reporter: Lee Hana
Director: Jeon Han
Director of Photography: Kim Sunjoo
Editor: Choi Taesoon

Disclaimer

Ministry of Culture, Sports And Tourism of the Republic of Korea published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:33:05 UTC
