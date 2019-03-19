Log in
HANMI Semiconductor : SEMICON CHINA 2019

03/19/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

HANMI participated in â€œSEMICON China 2019â€ held in Shanghai, China from March 20th to March 22th.

SEMICON China is the most representative event of the SEMICON industry. There are about 1,070 exhibitors from more than 20 countries China, Taiwan, USA, Japan, Germany.

Especially in this exhibition, HANMI participated as an official sponsor for SEMI Industry gala event. Also HANMI displayed new major equipment developed after long research, shown for participating customers in HANMI booth.

HANMI will participate in â€œSEMICON Taiwan 2019â€ on september and keep up marketing promotion actively.

Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 01:54:08 UTC
