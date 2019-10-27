Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HANMI Semiconductor : The completion of 4th factory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:22pm EDT

https://www.edaily.co.kr/news/read?newsId=01846646622657512&mediaCodeNo=257&OutLnkChk=Y

Hanmi Semiconductor announced on the 28th that it has completed 4 plants in the Juan National Industrial Complex of Seo-gu, Incheon.

Hanmi Semiconductor 4 Plant, which was completed this time, was built as a four-story building on a site of about 2,800 pyeong. Together with the three factories, it has a total production line of 12,300 pyeong.

Kwak Dong-shin, vice chairman of Hanmi Semiconductor, said, 'Recently, the global semiconductor market is recovering cautiously after bottoming out. As long-term growth is expected based on the fourth industrial revolution, such as 5G, AI and data centers, we have made efforts to have a step ahead of the changing market trends and customer needs. '

In addition, 'Hanmi Semiconductor owns all the processes necessary for the production of semiconductor equipment including expansion, processing, assembly and testing of high-tech equipment for high precision processing to meet the demanding needs and needs of global semiconductor customers. We are delivering customer satisfaction that is significantly different from our competitors who rely solely on the production of outsourcing companies.

Founded in 1980, Hanmi Semiconductor supplies semiconductor equipment to more than 300 customers around the world and is participating as an official sponsor of Semicon China and Semicon Taiwan.

Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : 4,000-ton XGC88000 Completes First Overseas Assignment In Saudi Arabia
AQ
10:42pTOSHIBA : and Next Kraftwerke Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Business Alliance for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Service
PU
10:37pTERRAMIN AUSTRALIA : Finance Facility Update
PU
10:37pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10:27pAIA : Reports New Business Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
10:27pMCGRATH : Notice of 2019 AGM, Proxy Form and Question Form Opens in a new Window
PU
10:20pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Whassup? Anheuser-Busch InBev Looks for New -2-
DJ
10:20pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Whassup? Anheuser-Busch InBev Looks for New Markets -- Journal Report
DJ
10:07pADVANTECH : Launches UNO-247 Fanless Entry-Level Edge Gateway for IT Applications
PU
10:02pBENTLEY CAPITAL : Withdrawal of Section 249F General Meeting of Keybridge Capital Limited
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
2POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
3Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
4CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME agrees to be acqui..
5LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group