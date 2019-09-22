Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HANMI Semiconductor : as an official sponsor participated in ‘SEMICON Taiwan..

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Date: 2019.09.18 ~ 2019.09.20

Place: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

HANMI participated in 'SEMICON Taiwan 2019' held in Taipei, Taiwan from September 18th to 20th.

SEMICON Taiwan is one of world's largest tradeshows for global semiconductor equipment & material exhibition. Many semiconductor leading equipment manufacturers participated in this world-famous semiconductor fair, more than 2,100 booths and 690 exhibitors from around the world.

Especially in this exhibition, HANMI participated as an official sponsor for the Outdoor advertisement and SEMI Industry Gala event. In this show HANMI displayed New Vison Placement 6.0D Supreme of the world Market Share No.1 for 15 years. Many customers visited the booths of HANMI. The customer response to New Vision placement were great appeal and positive.

HANMI will participate in 'SEMICON China 2020' on March and keep up marketing promotion actively.

Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 03:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : mobility program was recognized with a Bronze award in Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence awards
AQ
12:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : In APC by Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT Community forum, partners can help each other succeed by asking questions and sharing resources and best practices
AQ
12:52aVALUE OF INTEGRATED SYSTEMS AT THE EDGE : Schneider Electric
AQ
12:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Topia today announced that Schneider Electric's mobility program was recognized with a Bronze award in Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence awards
AQ
12:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Value of integrated systems at the edge - Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT
AQ
12:52aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has launched the EcoStruxure IT Community
AQ
12:52aVALUE OF INTEGRATED SYSTEMS AT THE EDGE : Schneider
AQ
12:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : unveils EcoStruxure in India to drive oil and gas efficiency
AQ
12:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Ecommerce Demands Push UPS To Build An Schneider Electric IoT-Enabled Smart Hub
AQ
12:51aMedTech Directory Is Organizing Summit to Help Medical Device Manufacturers Solve Their Marketing Challenges
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses, stranding hundreds of thousands
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : BILLIONS OF EUROS, MILLIONS OF JOBS: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit
4Asian shares dip on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
5BP PLC : Markets face major risks over lax climate forecasts, top investors warn
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group